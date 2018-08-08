Berwickshire’s Great Taste award winners

Four ice cream products made by Giacopazzis at Eyemouth have been awarded stars in the 2018 Great Taste Awards.

The ice cream specialists wowed judges with their Belgian chocolate ice cream and raspberry yoghurt, which both won two stars and their vanilla ice cream and Christmas pudding ice cream were each awarded one star.

Other Berwickshire one-star winners were Coldingham-based Jarvis Pickle’s cullen skink pie and Greenlaw’s Laprig Valley Fruits bramley apple juice.

Over 500 judges spent 65 days tasting 12,634 products, 4,653 of the items being awarded either one, two or three stars: with 263 star winners in Scotland.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else, with no regard for branding or packaging. Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1, 2 or 3 star award.

The panel of judges this year included; MasterChef 2018 champion, Kenny Tutt, chef and food writer, Elly Curshen, eco chef and food writer, Tom Hunt, author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, baker Tom Herbert, author and blogger, Izy Hossack, and baker and recipe writer, Martha Collison, as well as food buyers from Harrods, Selfridges and Sourced Market.

Giacopazzis is no stranger to awards: it has four gold medals in the Ice Cream Alliance National Competitions; and has represented the United Kingdom in the European Championship of Gelato in Berlin.

Jarvis Pickle and Laprig Valley are no strangers to awards either despite being relative newcomers in the industry. Jarvis Pickle is the reigning best meat pie producer in Scotland as well as the best fish pie maker and Laprig Valley’s apple and chilli juice won gold in the 2017 Food Talk Show awards.