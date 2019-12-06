Berwickshire High School pupils demand a better future

The School Strike for Climate Day on Friday, November 29 was certainly a chilly one.

Maybe that was why the numbers hitting the streets weren’t quite so high as in September, when the sun shone on about 200 students from Berwickshire High School.

So all the more credit to the hardy and committed year S1 students who left a cosy school to gather in Duns Square to express their deep concern about the climate emergency.

They quickly crossed the road to flock round and up the market cross, waving their placards to passing trafiic, whooping with delight when cars tooted their horns in support.

S1 pupil Lucy, 12, was clear about her demands: “Adults need to wake up, we need to make them wake up. They’re not doing nearly enough to save the planet”.

Rebecca, also 12-years-old in S1, was full of appreciation that her mum supported her to strike. Her main concern was the use of fossil fuels, the amount of driving that we all do.

“We all need to walk more whenever possible,” she said.

Her friend Eilidh, 12, was forthright about the inadquacy of governments worldwide: “Governments are all saying the same things, how they are going to save the earth, but none of them has a plan.

“We know their words are empty.”

Grace, 16, and in S5, was the sole representative of older students, who were busy with exams. She placed the blame firmly with consumerism.

She said: “We all buy too much, waste too much. We’re using up the world’s resources at a rate we can’t replace and we have to change our ways.”

A few parents and grandparents, including some from Extinction Rebellion, who brought their distinctive flags, were out too, responding to the call of students to lend them their votes and vote for the planet.

Kate Duncan, from Extinction Rebellion said: “As grandparents, we’re in full support the student strikers who demand a future for themselves as we have had.

“Just two days ago, there was another warning from scientists that the world may already have crossed a series of climate tipping points, when global heating become unstoppable.”

She added “This means not just fires and floods, but loss of diverstity, which means lack of food, conflict and mass migration. Governments must Act Now.”