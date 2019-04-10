Berwickshire coast on show at top tourist event

Tourism highlights from across the Scottish Borders are being promoted to the world at VisitScotland Expo this week.

The Great Tapestry of Scotland Visitor Centre – which is set to open next year – St Abbs & Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve, Visit Berwickshire Coast and Famously Hawick, will be all be showcased for the first time at the 40th staging of VisitScotland Expo.

Other businesses from the area attending the event include Lochcarron of Scotland Visitor Centre, Abbotsford The Home of Sir Walter Scott and The Big Houses of the Borders (11 of the region’s greatest historic homes and castles) which is launching its ‘Bag the Big Houses’ scheme to encourage people to visit several properties in the area.

VisitScotland Expo at the SEC (in Glasgow on April 10 and 11, is also hosting the highest number of exhibitors in its 40 year history with over 330 businesses attending - 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of the Development of Tourism Act 1969 which led to the creation of an official Scottish Tourist Board.

This year also sees VisitScotland Expo gearing up for the Year of Coasts and Waters 2020, with a programme of activity designed to support the tourism and events sectors.

Paula Ward, VisitScotland Regional Leadership Director, said: “VisitScotland Expo allows businesses, including accommodation providers, visitor attractions and activity providers, to showcase their products and services to hundreds of tour operators and travel agents from all over the world – all under one roof.

“This is a key opportunity to firmly place the Scottish Borders on the travel trade’s radar.”

Exhibiting businesses from the Borders: Abbotsford; Big Houses Group; Bowhill & Country Estate; Famously Hawick; Cringletie House Hotel; Duns Castle Estate; Floors Castle; Live Borders - The Great Tapestry of Scotland; Lochcarron of Scotland Visitor Centre; Manderston House; Mellerstain House & Gardens; Neidpath Castle; Paxton House; Scottish Classic Tours; St Abbs and Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve; Thirlestane Castle; Traquair House; Visit Berwickshire Coast.

www.visitscotlandexpo.com