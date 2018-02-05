Berwickshire choir in concert for 80th birthday boy Geoffrey

Eccles-based Andante Chamber Choir, pictured, and Yetholm Colliery Band will perform a special concert on Sunday, February 11, at 7.30pm in Yetholm Kirk to mark the 80th birthday of local musician Geoffrey Emerson.

As part of the evening’s entertainment, the maestro will conduct items performed by the Colliery Band.

Entry is free and there will be a retiring collection for charity. For further details, see www.andantechamberchoir.webs.com or phone 01890 840366.

SWI

Members had an enjoyable evening with Euan Gibson from the St Abbs Lifeboat Appeal, giving them a history of the lifeboat’s service and the campaign to save it. Bring along: something nautical – 1, Helen Postle; 2, Jen Logan; 3, Norma Willis; make: a Tunnocks teacake – 1, Jen Logan; 2, Norma Willis; 3, Helen Postle.

Flix in the Stix

The film in the community hall tomorrow night was released in August last year. It’s a gripping thriller set in the unforgiving snowplains of Wyoming. Elizabeth Olsen (Avenger’s Age of Ultron) stars as a rookie FBI agent tasked with solving the brutal murder of a young woman in a native American reserve. Enlisting the help of a local hunter (Jeremy Renner, Captain America Civil War) to help her navigate the freezing wilderness, the two set about trying to find the killer. The closer they get to the truth, the greater the danger becomes with a town full of explosive secrets ready to fight back. PG 15. 108 minutes.

Drop-ins

The Wednesday morning drop-ins in the community hall continue to be popular in the village. Why not drop in for a coffee or a tea, home-made scone, a blether and a laugh between 9.30-11am?

W​alk It​ ​

The village Walk It group meets on Thursday mornings. Walkers should gather at the community hall entrance at 10am. After the walk, which usually lasts an hour or so, tea, coffee and biscuits are served in the hall.​ Walk It walks are for everyone, but especially those who don’t get out too much and who would enjoy a gentle walk in pleasant company. There’s no need to book or anything, just turn up at the hall with suitable clothing.

​Keep fit

Regular keep-fit sessions are held in the community hall on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5.45​-6.45​pm. Anyone interested should just come along to the hall.

C​ommunity council​

The next meeting of Ayton Community Council will be on Tuesday, February 6.

bonkyl

Kirk

There will be a service at 9.45am on Sunday, February 4.

CRANSHAWS

Kirk

There will be a service at 11.30am on Sunday, February 4.

burnmouth

Coffee morning

The first coffee morning of 2018 at Burnmouth Village Hall will be on Saturday, February 3, from 10-11am, and, as usual, provides an opportunity to enjoy catching up with friends old and new, and find out about local events and activities. There will be home baking and raffle tickets for sale. Unlimited tea/coffee will be served for £1.

chirnside

AGM

Chirnside Bowling Club’s annual general meeting will be held on Friday, February 2, at 7pm – could members please try and attend.

Church

Morning worship for the second Sunday before Lent will take place in Chirnside Parish Church on Sunday, February 4, at 11.15am. It will be conducted by the Rev. Veronica Walker, locum minister.

coldstream

Coffee morning

Coldstream Riders’ Association is holding a coffee morning on Saturday, February 3, in the Royal British Legion from 10.30am.

Burns club

The annual ladies’ night supper will be held on Saturday, February 10, at 7pm in the British Legion Club. Janet Hodge will deliver the ‘Tribute to Burns’. Jim Barrie, from Eyemouth, is to propose the ‘Toast to the Lasses’, with his daughter, Wendy Lough, replying. Coupled with the best in local recitation and musicianship, a first-class evening of entertainment is assured. Tickets are on sale at Moffats Newsagents, price £15, or, alternatively, contact the club secretary, John Elliot, on 882176.

British Legion

The British Legion will benefit from a coffee morning being held in the premises on Saturday, February 10.

DUNS

Men’s Shed

After almost a year of searching for workshop premises, Duns and District Men’s Shed is close to securing the use of Gavinton Church Hall, and is grateful for the support of the Church of Scotland in this venture. The Men’s Shed’s primary aim is to combat the social isolation that many men experience through a shared interest in woodworking and associated skills. Via this, a contribution is made to community projects. All males over the age of 18 are welcome to join. The Shed would welcome donations of tools, machinery and timber, and would help in the clearing of garages and garden sheds. As a fledgling charity, the Shed has been shortlisted for Scottish Borders Council’s localities fund and is appealing for people in the TD11 postcode area to vote for it in the coming ballot. For further information, or if you have anything to donate, contact Ewan Knox (01890 860344; email knoxonwood@btinternet.com.)

Guild

It was the guild’s Burns Night celebrations last Wednesday. Following supper provided by the committee, there was entertainment. Local folk Eloner Crawford, Ronald Drummond, Sandy Watson and Murray Henderson paid tribute, in their different ways, to the Bard. Eloner recited a humorous poem penned by herself, Ronald sang some of Rabbie’s songs, which included ‘Ae Fond Kiss’. Sandy and Murray delivered various renditions of his poetry, complete with the history behind them. Community singing was also encouraged, all of which made the evening enjoyable for everyone. The next meeting is at 7.15pm on Wednesday, February 7, in Duns Parish Church Hall when Alisdair Crowe will be enlightening the guild on the story of St Abbs lifeboat. Members of the congregational board and kirk session of Duns and District Parishes have been invited.

Services

Duns and District Parishes

Church of Scotland services on Sunday, February 4 – 9.45am, Bonkyl Kirk; 11am, Duns Parish Church; 11.30am, Cranshaws Kirk.

Exercise class

GEx (gentle exercise class) at the Volunteer Hall every Tuesday at 1.30pm. For more information or to book, contact Jan Dow on 07741 530777

Coffee morning

The 1st Duns Guides held a coffee morning last Saturday when £373 was raised. Organisers are grateful to all who donated baking and raffle prizes, and those who attended.

Clothes/toys sale

The Volunteer Hall will, on Sunday, February 4, from noon-5pm, host a ‘New to Me’ sale organised by ‘Mums in Duns’, in collaboration with ‘A Heart for Duns’. It’s an opportunity for the public to buy, swap or sell second-hand children’s clothing and toys. Entrance is free and stand space can be booked at £6 per table via admin@aheartforduns.org.

Exhibition

Museum Explorers is the title of an exhibition to be held on Friday, February 9, from 10.30-11.30am at Duns Exhibition Room in Duns Library Contact Centre. Watercolour landscapes, £2; junior explorers, 8-11 years. For more information, contact 01361 884114, 01890 882630 or dunsmuseum@liveborders1.org.uk

eyemouth

Probus club

Chairman Louise Goldsack welcomed Brian Webster to the latest meeting. His talk, “Adventures in the Swamp”, contrary to expectations, did not feature a crocodile-infested location, but the management of large companies in which Brian had been involved. He spoke of his experiences of nearly 20 years working first for the Singer sewing machine company in Clydebank, and then for Barr and Stroud, an off-shoot of the Pilkington Glass Group which produced high-tech equipment for the MoD. Singers’ workforce was generally unskilled and the work was very repetitive, but output was all-important and every week 12,000 sewing machines were made. Brian remembered one floor manager, quite a tough character, who believed in his workers and got the best out of them. People said what they liked, but no grudges were held. In Barr and Stroud, the workers were highly-skilled and manufacture was an add-on to their research and development. There was an entrenched hierarchy, as was shown by the six distinct areas for eating, and there were prima donnas who bore grudges. Brian spoke about the contrasting strategies of the management of these firms and the expectations of bosses. Closing the meeting, Louise thanked Brian for his talk and then reminded members to make their choices from the menu for the Burns lunch which is today (Thursday).

Coffee morning

On Saturday, February 3, a coffee morning will be held in the Mason’s Hall from 9.30-11.30am in aid of the Berwickshire Christian Youth Trust. This will help the trust maintain its varied activities such as after-school clubs, activity days and weekend camp, as well as supporting teachers to deliver parts of the curriculum.

fogo

Parish church

The service this Sunday is at 10.30am and will be one of the most memorable in recent times. Two members will be ordained to the eldership and, along with two other elders, will be admitted to membership of the kirk session which will then be nine-strong. After the service there will be a buffet lunch to which everyone in the congregation and their friends are invited.

foulden

Meat and Treat

The next Meet and Treat will be held on Thursday, February 8, in the village hall, starting at 10am. Everyone is invited to come along to enjoy a morning of food, conversation and an occasional surprise activity. The book exchange and DVD library will be available, and it is hoped that the mobile library van will call. Anyone who would appreciate a lift to the hall should call 01289 386615.

Dance

On Friday, February 9, there will be the monthly dance in the village hall. All dances this year will start and finish at 7.30pm and 11.30pm respectively. Music will be provided by Dod Hutchison and there will be old-time, modern and set dances. Entry cost, payable at the door, is £6 and includes tea/coffee and biscuits. For further details, call 01289 386400.

Kirk

The monthly service of worship will be held on Sunday February 4, at 9.45am.

greenlaw

Coffee morning

There will be a coffee morning on Saturday, February 3, in the Fairbairn Hall from 10am-noon. It has been organised by Greenlaw Parish Church and the proceeds will go to Berwickshire Christian Youth Trust.

Church

Morning worship for the second Sunday before Lent will take place in Greenlaw Parish Church on Sunday, February 4, at 10am. It will be conducted by the Rev. Kenneth Walker.

Exercise class

GEx (gentle exercise class) every Tuesday at 10am at Greenlaw war memorial (£4). Pilates every Thursday (7-8pm), £7.50 or £5 (over-65s). For more information or to book, contact Jan Dow by telephoning her on 07741 530777.

leitholm

Evergreen club

The chairman welcomed members and introduced Bill Elliot, from Kelso, who played some tunes on his accordion. A tea was enjoyed by all. Tea hostesses were Agnes Waddell and Christine Thomson, who were thanked by the chairman. Afterwards, the raffle was drawn and meeting closed.

paxton

Church

Morning worship for the second Sunday before Lent will take place in Paxton Parish Church on Sunday, February 4, at 9.45am. It will be conducted by the Rev. Veronica Walker, locum minister.

Film night

On Friday, February 9, in the village hall, Berwick archivist Linda Bankier is coming to show five films depicting the town from 1911 to 1970. The event starts at 7pm – adults £5, children free.

RESTON

Guild

Members met last Wednesday in the portable building at the church. Speaker was Aileen Orr who recounted the story of Wojtek, the Polish bearcub who was adopted by a Polish regiment in the Second World War. Her grandfather was with the King’s Own Scottish Borderers when he named him Wojtek, which means Little Warrior. He travelled with them, but on arriving in Alexandria the soldiers were told that they could not keep him and he would be shot. So it was decided to make him a member of the 22nd artillery regiment and they gave him an identity and a serial number. He was eventually sent to Glasgow and transferred to Winfield camp on Sunwick farm, where he stayed until going to Edinburgh Zoo. Aileen lives at Sunwick farm and has researched the story and helped get a statue of Wojtek in Princes Gardens, Edinburgh. She had a small version of the statue with her.

Aileen also had copies of her book which many members bought to enable bears to be bought and given to needy children.