Berwickshire beach cleans

The Great British Beach Clean takes place once again in September (14-17) as part of the Marine Conservation Society Beachwatch programme.

Last year Berwickshire residents of all ages turned out to help tidy up the county’s beaches and you can join in this year.

Beach cleans have been arranged at Killiedraughts Bay and Linkim Shore at Eyemouth and Coldingham Sands over the weekend.

On Friday, September 14, volunteers meet at 9.45am at St Veda surf shop at the beach car park, Coldingham Sands for a three hour beach clean.

It is the same meeting place on Saturday, September 15 to tackle Linkim Short from 12.30-3.30pm. Then on Sunday, September 16, the Killiedraughts beach clean squad meet at Eyemouth Leisure Centre car park at 1pm.

Register at: www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/greatbritishbeachclean or just turn up on the day.