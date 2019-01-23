Berwick station changes

Plans have been submitted to improve access to the disabled toilets at Berwick Railway Station.

LNER has appointed Strzala Architects to draw up plans to automate the disabled WC doors and upgrade the RADAR access control system to comply with the British Standard.

Also at the station, Cater-leisure services has requested advertisement consent for a new sign for the Costa and Travelines Unit positioned on the station front external facade.

Berwick Town Council’s planning committee has made no objection to the proposals.

Other recent changes at Berwick Railway Station include a new-look cafe. Costa and Travelines is located in the former ticket office, with a new external entrance among the changes. As part of an internal revamp at the station by London North Eastern Railway, a sleek new ticket office has also been created in the café’s former position.