Berwick’s Riding of the Bounds

More than 80 horses and riders braved the cold weather to carry out one of Berwick’s oldest traditions on Saturday, including both the Reivers party from Duns and the Coldstreamer and fellow principals.

The 410th Riding of the Bounds, a 15-mile patrol of the town’s ancient boundaries to check where Scotland ends and England begins, attracted large crowds to the town centre.

The Duns Reivers Party joins the cavalcade down Marygate, Berwick at the start of the Riding of the Berwick Bounds.

Chief marshal Courtnay Grey led the way from the Barracks to the town hall steps, supported by left hand man Victoria Irwin, where she received permission from Mayor Brian Douglas to carry out the ride.

They will now represent the town at common ridings across the Borders over the summer.

Berwick Riders Association, posting on Facebook, wrote: ‘Courtnay you did an amazing job and have done your town proud. Now you get to relax and enjoy the rest or your year!

‘Thank you to anyone who has supported us and helped us to make this ride such a success. We hope everyone had a fantastic day.’

A new and improved route was used this year to get the riders off some of the busy roads.

Special thanks were given to ride liaison officer Lorraine Stark, Steve Lowdon and his team of foot marshals and the mayor for his help behind the scenes.