Berwick’s plans for state-of-the art-hospital and leisure centre

A new integrated health, social care and leisure facility is planned for Berwick at the Swan Centre site to the south of the town.

The move has been approved by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and NHS Northumberland Clinical Commissioning Group and Northumberland County Council’s cabinet is due to make a decision on the new hospital and leisure facility next month.

It will see Berwick lead the way in the provision of integrated health and well-being services and Northumberland County Council leader Peter Jackson said: “We’re delighted there’s been significant progress. Understandably, there has been a lot of local frustration due to delays in progressing with the new Berwick hospital, but a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes over recent months.

“The link between health and wellbeing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is well established and the possibility of combining health and leisure services in one area through this partnership is an exciting prospect.”

Northumbria Healthcare chief executive Jim Mackey added: “It has been a long road but I can honestly say that we have arrived at the right place.

“These plans will incorporate existing services currently provided within the Berwick Infirmary in a modern, purpose built facility. Co-locating leisure and health is a natural step and will make it much easier for our nurses, therapists and doctors to link in with exercise facilities which are critical to healthy living,”