Berwick parking problems

A Berwick councillor has acknowledged that town centre parking may have to be looked at again.

Changes to short-stay and long-stay parking arrangements were made last summer as part of a parking action plan designed to free up space for tourists and shoppers and boost the local economy. They included the introduction of a three hour time limit for parking at The Parade, previously an all-day car park. At this time of year, however, the car park is only occupied by a handful of vehicles for most of the day while workers find it difficult to find a space they can park in all day.

Councillor Catherine Seymour admitted: “There have been some complaints about the availability of long stay spaces and that The Parade is not being used to full capacity, so it might be useful to take another look at this again.

“We are continuing to monitor usage of all car parks, restrictions introduced and ticketing information over the busy spring and summer tourism period. This is when demand is at its highest, to greater understand patterns of use and data over a full year. We can then revisit, discuss with stakeholders and listen to local views to review and identify any refinements of the parking plan.”

The council has created additional spaces at Chapel Street and Hatters Lane and Councillor Seymour added: “Our £10 million programme of new car parking spaces across the county is continuing although, we are sensitive that Berwick is a heritage walled town, in a conservation area so has some limitations.”