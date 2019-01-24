Berwick Old Bridge repair works delayed

Repair works on Berwick’s Old Bridge which have resulted in its closure for the past three weeks will not be finished this week as scheduled.

Northumberland County Council is applying for permission to extend the works into next week.

A council spokesman said: “The timescale for completing work on the bridge has slipped slightly, and it will now take until the middle of next week to complete the repairs.

“We had hoped to re-open the bridge this weekend, however one of the contractors undertaking the works has been delayed due to circumstances outside of their control, which means the works will not be completed until next week.

“We are applying for a further Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) to allow the road to remain closed. This will cover the period up to Friday, February 1, allowing a couple of days as a contingency to take account of the weather forecast for the next week or so.”

The repair works started on January 7, following an emergency inspection in November after a small section of Pier 8 fell into the River Tweed.

Assurances were given by the council that there was no safety risk.

Although the road is closed to vehicle, access for pedestrians and cyclists has been retained throughout the period.