Berwick is one of the easiest places to pass driving test

Berwick is one of the easiest places in the country to pass your driving test according to figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

An impressive 66% of all learners passed their practical test there between April and September 2018 - the average pass rate for test centres across Great Britain was 46 per cent.

The Berwick test centre conducted 271 tests during the six month period and 178 people passed.

The practical driving test now includes a 20 minutes spell when the learner driver must navigate using a sat-nav, explain how to test the brakes, clean the windscreen and demist their windows while driving.