Berwick Food Festival

A call has been made for volunteers to help out at this year’s Berwick Food and Beer Festival.

Run by the Berwick Slow Food group, a huge amount of work goes on behind-the-scenes and when it comes to the weekend itself (August 31-September 2) the festival relies on a team of volunteers. Duties can include anything from helping out at the opening ceilidh, to manning the information desk or making sure the stall-holders have a well-earned cup of tea.

Extra hands are also appreciated in the kids’ kitchen where young visitors will be making their own picnic box and mug-cakes, while volunteers are also responsible for running the demonstration kitchen.

More than 80 stall-holders are expected this year, the festival marquee being home to an array of real ales, cider, wine, gin and cocktails.

Volunteers get free entry to the festival and for each shift worked they receive a voucher for a meal from any of the festival’s food trucks. If you are interested in volunteering email berwickfoodandbeerfestival@outlook.com