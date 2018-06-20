BEM presentation to coach Peter Hardie

Duns badminton and tennis coach Peter Hardie was presented with the Order of the British Empire (BEM) at a ceremony in Duns Golf Club last week.

The Lord Lieutenant of Berwickshire, Jeanna Swan, presented Peter with his BEM for his 40 years of service to the sport.

Peter has coached thousands of local youngsters over those 40 years and it was fitting that a number of them were present at the ceremony, along with Peter’s family.

Badminton Scotland chief executive Anne Smillie said: “Peter Hardie is one of badminton’s many unsung heroes, without whom the sport simply couldn’t function in the way it does.

“This is richly deserved recognition for Peter’s longstanding dedication to sport and young people in the Borders region.”

At the presentation Peter said how proud and flattered he was to receive such a high level of recognition for his service to sport. He went on to thank Duns Badminton Club and Duns Tennis Club where he has spent many years of his time as a coach and committee member, proud of their existence as two of the most successful clubs in the Borders.