Beauty & The Beast is Berwickshire High School’s latest musical

Berwickshire High School pupils take to the stage once again, this time in a production of Disney’s classic ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

The spectacular musical show is full of larger-than-life characters, catchy songs and dazzling costumes.

Taking centre-stage in the role of Belle is talented S6 pupil Madeline Cawthorn. Already a seasoned thespian after playing Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar, the Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music and lead roles on stage at The Maltings Theatre in Berwick, Madeline will no doubt bring her experience to win over another audience.

Acting opposite her as The Beast is Samuel Adeosun, taking on another lead role after his stellar performance as Judas in BHS’ last production.

Meanwhile, Robbie Paulin has been ‘bulking up’ in the gym to prepare to play the part of Gaston – an egotistical, dim-witted narcissist who is determined to have Belle as his wife. Gaston is joined by a tavern full of rowdy cronies in one of the show’s most popular hits, ‘Gaston’.

At the heart of the show are the castle servants who have been transformed into household objects – led by ‘tightly-wound’ clock Cogsworth (Archie Beattie), flamboyant candlestick Lumiere (Oliver Wright) and the endearing Mrs Potts (Finlay Foster).

They are joined by a host of spoons, forks, knifes and other utensils and will bring the house down in numbers like ‘Be Our Guest’ and ‘Human Again’.

As well as the razzamatazz, there are moments of great tenderness too – notably when the Beast sings ‘Evermore’ and when Belle reflects on her predicament in ‘Is This Home?’.

In 2015, Berwickshire High School produced their first full scale musical for 30 years. Since then, under the leadership of Cameron Mabon, principal teacher of expressive arts they have wowed audiences with Oliver, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Hairspray and most recently Jesus Christ Superstar.

Beauty and The Beast runs from Wednesday, June 13 to the matinee on Saturday, June 16. Tickets (£9/£7 or £5) are available from the school office or from Nairn’s in Duns.