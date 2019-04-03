Beach clean-up timetable

Plastic in the world’s oceans has received global attention and St. Abbs & Eyemouth Voluntary Marine Reserve wants to harness that concern.

With the public’s help they continue to monitor the litter strewn along Berwickshire’s coastline and the marine reserve runs four annual beach clean events under the Marine Conservation Society beach clean programme.

Ahead of the Berwickshire beach cleans, Lyle Boyle, marine ranger at St Abbs said: “We need to harness the energy spurred on by the current climate and channel that motivation into action.”

Information about times and meeting places for the beach cleans is on St Abbs & Eyemouth VMR social media platform and MCS’s beach clean page: Friday, April 5 - Coldingham Beach, 10.30am (meet at Beach Cafe); Saturday, April 6 - Linkim 10.30am (Coldingham Beach car park); Sunday, April 7 - Killiedraughts 10.30am (Eyemouth leisure centre car park); Monday, April 8 - Eyemouth, 10.30am (Eyemouth leisure centre car park).