Beach Award for Coldingham

Coldingham Bay has retained its place on the list of Scotland’s best beaches.

It is one of 61 Scottish beaches to achieve Scottish Borders Beach Award status in 2019, from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The beach award recognises the high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across Scotland and to be included beaches have to meet a range of criteria, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness.

With hundreds of thousands of Scottish families and visitors expected to head to Scotland’s beaches for the bathing season (June 1 – September 15), the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also revealed their ratings for 86 designated bathing waters around Scotland’s coastline.

In the SEPA bathing quality water ratings Coldingham has received a ‘good’ rating, Pease Bay ‘excellent’ and Eyemouth received a ‘poor’ rating.

Coldingham is the only beach on the Berwickshire coast to achieve Keep Scotland Beautiful award status and has been on the list every year since 2007. RNLI lifeguard provision is in place at Coldingham between May 26 and September 1 and the beach is also a SEPA (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) designated bathing water site.

Derek Robertson, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I would like to congratulate the Scottish Borders Council for setting such high standards and securing its Scottish Beach Awards.

“With the country set to mark 2020 as Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters, it is only right that we celebrate the achievements of communities, organisations and local authorities across the country in making sure that our beaches provide visitors with the fantastic shoreline experience that they deserve.

“Scotland’s coastlines and waters attract thousands of visitors every year. These beach users can be assured that where they see the Scottish Beach Award flag they will have the experience they are looking for: a clean beach, excellent amenities and signposting about the local area, as well as information about water quality.”

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “Thanks to Keep Scotland Beautiful and the passion from a range of organisations, local authorities and individuals, visitors can enjoy a wide range of spectacular, environmentally considerate beach settings across the country.”