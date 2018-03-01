BBC 1’s Countryfile calls in at St Abbs

Countryfile’s Matt Baker was in St Abbs last week to film with the crew of the harbour’s independent lifeboat.

The crew took the BBC 1 presenter out on the lifeboat to show him the work that goes into a typical exercise and the training that the crew go through.

“The story of the setting up of the independent lifeboat service, and the histories of some of the families still involved today, will feature on an upcoming episode of Countryfile,” said a spokesperson for St Abbs lifeboat.

St Abbs is becoming a popular destination for television celebrities, drawn by the story of the village’s determination to continue its lifeboat service after the RNLI withdrew their lifeboat from the harbour.

Last year the crew welcomed actress Penelope Keith to the lifeboat station.

Countryfile airs on Sunday evenings at 6.30pm and although not confirmed yet by the BBC, it is believed that the episode which includes the St Abbs feature is scheduled for screening on Sunday, March 11.

This Sunday’s episode also features the borders countryside, with presenter Helen Skelton visiting Kielder Water in Northumberland.