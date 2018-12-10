Barn blaze in north Northumberland

A barn has burnt down in a blaze at a north Northumberland farm.

The fire happened at East Bowsden Farm, near Lowick, on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the barn collapsing.

It is understood a significant amount of hay was being stored.

There was asbestos involved which resulted in an investigation being carried out.

At the height of the fire, five pumps were in attendance. This included two appliances from Berwick Fire Station, one appliance from Pegswood Fire Station, and two appliances from the Scottish Fire Service (Eyemouth and Coldstream).