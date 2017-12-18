Band leads an entertaining evening for Hutton and Paxton guild

Hutton and Paxton church guild members enjoy the entertainment provided by Reston Concert Band at their coffee evening.

Those attending were welcomed with warm mulled wine before the band took centre stage. During the interval of this fun-filled night, guests completed a Christmas quiz and bought from the sales table. At the end of the evening the winners of the quiz were announced and the raffle drawn. The next meeting is an ‘At Home’ on January 4, to which other guilds are invited to share their favourite hymns and readings.