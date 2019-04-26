Bamboo bikes come to Berwick

Bamboo bikes are finally finding their place in the world of transport and Berwick Cycles is one of the first shops in the UK to stock them.

Bamboo bikes were first patented in England in 1894 but the development of tougher industrial metals, such as steel and aluminium, meant that large-scale building of bamboo bicycles never happened.

Now, however, they have come full cycle and with the advent of the green movement bamboo is being used again, with a higher specific tensile strength than steel and excellent vibration control which gives increased stability on rough terrain.

“We’re excited to be associated with this innovation,” said Berwick Cycles owner Tim Astley. “This isn’t a gimmick, these are high-quality state-of-the-art bikes which compare with other types on the market. Whether off-road-touring or around town.”

The bamboo frames are made in Ghana and are finished and tested in Germany. Hemp fibres and epoxy resin are used to join the tubes which are smoothed and varnished. Each frame is completely unique.

German company my Boo builds the frames in partnership with the Yonso Project – a non-profit organisation.

All proceeds made in Ghana go directly into educational scholarships and micro-loans. Currently around 35 employees work for the project in permanent jobs and receive fair payment.

“There’s a full range of different bamboo bikes (including electric ebikes) and they can be customised to suit the individual,” added Tim.