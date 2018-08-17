Ayton Primary School roof repairs

Roof repair works are taking longer than expected at Ayton Primary School but although it will be unavailable for the village’s flower show it will be open for pupils at the start of the new school year.

Scottish Borders Council has confirmed that the school building will not be available on Saturday, August 25, but the school will re-open as planned on Tuesday, August 21.

Ayton Flower Show has been going since 1881 never missing a year but roof repairs to the school have managed to do what two world wars failed to do - stop the show from going ahead. With only a week’s notice from Scottish Borders Council that their usual venue is unavailable the committee has cancelled this year’s event.