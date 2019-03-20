Ayrshire’s £251 million Growth Deal

Local Democracy Reporting Service

MSPs, MPs, councillors from North, South and East Ayrshire, plus top officials flocked to Ayrshire College’s Ayr campus for the announcement of the huge cash coup.

The project will see big money flowing into Prestwick Airport, Irvine Harbour, Kilmarnock, Cumnock, Hunterston and Ardrossan.

It is the first non city deal in Scotland.

Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell described it as an Ayrshire wide deal.

He said: “This investment is about bringing the Ayrshire economy into the 21st century.”

He welcomed seeing the three councils working together instead of against each other.

He said: “When I lived in Ayr the three councils competed against each other.”

He pointed out how the councils did not just ask for cash but had detailed proposals at the ready.

The UK and Scottish Governments will each invest £103 million. And the three councils will be investing upwards of £45.5m in total.

MSP Michael Matheson, cabinet secretary for transport, said: “Today’s Ayrshire Growth Deal demonstrates our commitment to supporting the region and delivering long-term benefits to the local economy.

He added: “I am delighted that we have reached today’s important milestone in delivering this deal and helping Ayrshire thrive. The successful delivery of the Deal will create new jobs, protect existing ones and extend economic opportunity to communities, families and individuals throughout Ayrshire.”

The ‘deal’ was signed by council leaders in an upper floor of the Ayrshire College.