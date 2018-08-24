Award-winning Marchmont

As Marchmont House, near Greenlaw, starts a new chapter as a design and creativity hub it is celebrating receiving the 2018 Historic Houses/Sotheby’s restoration award.

The six-year conversion of the property from a Sue Ryder care home back into a beautifully decorated grand 18th century Palladian mansion, the work of Olive and Hugo Burge, directors of Marchmont Farms Ltd, is attracting a lot of attention. It was featured in Country Life last year, a Sunday Times article this month and is in this autumn’s Historic Houses magazine.

The restoration included work on 76 rooms, 197 windows and eight roof lights and involved 15 tonnes of new steel beams, 20,000 engineering bricks, 2,500 litres of paint, 501 light fittings and eight miles of wiring.

Paintings, sculptures, period furniture, rugs, curtains, floor and wall coverings all reflect the home’s 268-year history; and the attic is dedicated to the Arts and Crafts movement.

The house also features a collection of more than 120 rush-seat chairs by designers including Lutyens, William Morris, William Burges, Ernest Gimson and Lawrence Neal.

Hugo said: “Creativity is part of the DNA of this beautiful Scottish property and we have gone to great efforts to undertake a restoration that reflects the legacy and talents of artists and craftsmen from significant periods in its history.

It’s extremely rewarding to have our efforts recognised as we begin the next stage in Marchmont’s journey.”