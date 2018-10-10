Attempted robbery at Dunbar thwarted by brave shop worker

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about an attempted robbery in Dunbar on Sunday to get in touch with them.

A man went into the Rigg Service Station in Belhaven Road around 7.40pm on Sunday, October 7, and demanded money from the cashier while brandishing a knife. She refused and activated an alarm, causing the man to flee.

The suspect is described as white, aged 20-30 years, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build with slim legs.

He was wearing a blue balaclava/hat with holes cut out for the eyes and mouth, which had two white horizontal stripes or a white pattern close to the eyes, a dark grey hooded top with a dark rectangular patch across the chest with green/yellow writing, black gloves, black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Gilmore said: “This was a brazen attempt to rob a local business and I want to commend the cashier for her bravery during this incident.

“Anyone who may have seen the suspect in the area, or have any information about his identity, is urged to contact us as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101, incident number 3533 of 7th October, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.