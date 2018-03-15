Arts Fair celebrates creativity

Final preparations are underway for the Borders Art Fair which aims to put the region on the visual culture map.

Some of the finest contemporary art created in the region and surrounding areas will be showcased at Springwood Park in Kelso from Friday, March 16 to Sunday, March 18, during the free three-day event which features over 70 artists and galleries.

Leading artists include painters Susan Ryder RP NEAC, Aine Divine RSW, Frances Bell, Andrew Mackenzie, Rob Hain, Alex Hain, Anna King, Gill Walton, Helen Tabor and Chris Rose, sculptors Angela Hunter and Frippy Jameson, fashion illustrator Lucy MacLeod and textile artist, Moy Mackay. Several galleries will also attend including The Scottish Gallery, which will show work by Earl Haig and Sir William Gillies.

Demonstrating that art is accessible for all is a key focus for Borders Art Fair organisers, who have developed a programme of events to engage and inspire visitors of all ages. Artist-led workshops and demonstrations and talks by some of the most influential speakers in the Scottish art world including Guy Peploe from The Scottish Gallery, Janet Archer from Creative Scotland and Phillip Long from the new V&A Dundee, are all part of the wide-ranging programme over the weekend.

The Borders Art Fair features a Local Heroes exhibition, a specially-curated display by some of the region’s most accomplished artists, all of whom have agreed to donate the commission from work sold at the event to a bursary fund to assist emerging artists to exhibit in the future.

Hugo Burge, director of Marchmont Farms Ltd in Greenlaw, one of the event patrons, said: “The Borders Art Fair is giving the region’s artists a platform to shine and will help to put the Borders on the country’s creative map.

“The area can often be overlooked but creativity runs deep here and this fun, friendly event will showcase the incredible talent that the Borders has helped to nurture and inspire. It’s set to be a truly special event that we hope visitors from the region and beyond will enjoy.”

As part of Scotland’s Year of Young People, the event includes a display of the work of a number of Borders schoolchildren who participated in a recent competition designed to encourage the artists of the future and children’s entertainment also features throughout the weekend.