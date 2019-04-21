Artist’s ‘Catch of the Day’ ceramic fish

A local artist is lending his support to the Fishermen’s Mission charity’s new fundraising initiative, ‘Catch of the Day’.

The scheme involves national artists and celebrities including Fern Britton, Alan Titchmarsh, and Jonathan Dimbleby, painting a ceramic sculpture in the shape of a fish. The ceramic fish will then be auctioned online between Thursday, May 16, and Sunday, May 19 at 8pm.

Berwick-based artist tutor for the Seafarers Education Service, Peter Knox, responded positively when Supt. Claire McIntosh, area officer for the Fishermen’s Mission (Northumberland and SE Scotland) asked him to get involved and he painted one of the fish entitled ‘Catch me if you Can’.

Peter has three years deep sea experience (1968-1971), later living in Northumberland and Berwickshire at St Abbs, Eyemouth and Berwick.

He was artist tutor on large merchant ships that sailed the world, and he explained: “I watched with admiration, small trawlers climbing to the crest of a wave, disappearing into the trough vanishing completely from view then miraculously re-appearing to continue the hazardous struggle against the elements.

“With three years deep sea experience, often in extreme conditions, I have great admiration for the courage of fishermen and seamen.

“I have made two voyages aboard an inshore prawn trawler and a lobster potter in extreme winter conditions with sketch book in hand (unopened), hanging onto the exhaust pipe aft of the wheelhouse with deckhands gutting, a boot jammed into the scupper to give stability, with a gunwale of less than a foot in height and a freeboard of only a couple of feet or so, the vessel twisting on every axis.

“Fishermen risk their lives daily on our behalf. The painted ceramic fish represents a little bit of this proud historic culture.”

All funds will help the Fishermen’s Mission’s work supporting active and retired fishermen and their families.

A total of 88p from every £1 raised from the sale of a ‘Catch of the Day’ fish, goes to families in need.

You can view Peter Knox’s fish at Tallantyre Gallery, Newgate Street, Morpeth and bid in the auction via www.fishmishauction.org.uk