Art Fair patrons

Explore the best of Borders creativity at this year’s Borders Art Fair, at Springwood Park, Kelso from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17.

The fair, organised by Border Arts Development, features live art demonstrations, over 60 exhibiting artists, galleries and collectives, plus creative talks and workshops, competitions, and an RSA exhibition and print demonstration.

As well as the best of the Borders creative talent, The Scottish Gallery will also be returning to the fair where they will be presenting The Edinburgh School and Wider Circle - a group of influential and highly successful Scottish artists closely associated with Edinburgh College of Art either through receiving their training or through teaching. The gallery’s director will be giving a talk at the fair.

As part of the fair Mellerstain House, near Gordon, is offering art tours introduced by the Earl of Haddington on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Marchmont House, Greenlaw, which is fast becoming a home for makers and creators, will also be offering tours to coincide with the fair on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Both the Countess of Haddington and Hugo Burge of Marchmont House are sponsors of the fair along with Will Ramsay (founder and CEO of Affordable Art Fairs and Will’s Art Warehouse).

Hugo Burge said: “Our goal is to make Marchmont a home for makers and creators. We aim to seek inspiration from arts, crafts and industry - from history and from contemporary makers. We want to create a refuge to dream of creating things that have an impact, make a difference and are sustainable.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Borders Art Fair again this year.” Expanding on the planned tours of Marchmont House, Mr Burge added: “We plan to focus a little more on the local artist/artisan stories connected with the renovation, in the spirit of celebrating all that is local.

Contact http://www.marchmonthouse.com to make a booking.”