Art by royal appointment

Award-winning Coldstream painter, Susan Ryder is one of seven artists featured in a special Local Heroes exhibition at next month’s Borders Art Fair.

A member of the Royal Society of Portrait Painters, Susan is known for her Prince Charles-commissioned portrait of Princess Diana in her wedding dress, a commission of Her Majesty the Queen, and for her exquisite interior scenes.

Some of her latest work will feature in the Borders Art Fair’s Local Heroes exhibition, which showcases the region’s top names in the world of contemporary art, all of whom have kindly donated the commission from work sold at the fair to a special bursary fund to assist artists exhibiting in the future.

In addition to the Local Heroes exhibition, the Borders Art Fair will feature dozens of exhibiting artist and gallery stands, live art demonstrations, creative talks, artist-led workshops, including one by Duns-based painter, Gill Walton of Allanbank Arts and drop-in sessions by artists such as Berwickshire-based printmaker, Morag Eaton.

Frances Fergusson, Borders Art Fair director, said; We hope that our Local Heroes exhibition will provide some unique inspiration for everyone who visits the event and would like to thank all of this year’s artists for participating.”

The fair takes place at Springwood Park in Kelso from March 16-18; admission is free.