Are you hard enough to take on The Mighty Double Stalker?

3,000 hardy trail runners will be heading to Traquair House, Innerleithen for The Mighty Deerstalker.

The UK’s biggest ‘do it in Tweed’ themed night race takes place on Saturday, March 16 and this year there is a new character building two lap option (double distance, double obstacles and double 1824ft ascent! - The Double Stalker - definitely not for the faint hearted.

Having been forced to cancel the 2018 edition due to severe snow conditions, Rat Race Adventure Sports is delighted to announce that The Mighty Deerstalker, with its energy sapping natural and man-made obstacles and lung busting ascents, is back.

Jim Mee, MD of Rat Race Adventure Sports, said: “We’re thrilled to be back for 2019 after our hiatus caused by the unseasonably extreme weather of March 2018. With our biggest field ever, it is clear that the event is much loved and cherished. When we set out to create the legend of the ‘Stalker back in ‘06, we never thought it would become quite as legendary as it has. Long live the notorious Mighty Deerstalker!”

The Rat Race team set the fully waymarked route of this the most outlandish trail running event in the British calendar, whose true distance is a closely guarded secret. They send tweed clad, head torch wearing runners off in eight separate timed waves to wade across freezing cold rivers, navigate through dense woodland, vault over straw bales, contend with gloopy super-suction mud covered banks, balance along log beams, scramble up a vertical scree slope and jog up and over a mountain or two, all in the pitch dark of a chilly March night.

This year Scotland’s original endurance adventure challenge, offers the Half Stalker (half distance), the Full Stalker (full distance) and the bonkers new Double Stalker; together with the equally infamous Mighty Beerstalker after party and the camping and glamping.

With this utterly exhilarating and audacious challenge in the rugged and evocative landscape of the Tweed Valley taking an average of 167 minutes to complete, runners need to be physically and mentally tough.

Since 2015 Rat Race Adventure Sports have been partnered with Children with Cancer UK (www.childrenwithcancer.org.uk). Rat Race have already raised £1 million for the charity and are looking to double that in the next three years.

For further information and to book, visit www.mightydeerstalker.co.uk.