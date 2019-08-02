Appointment shows support for Borders

Harrison & Hetherington has announced the appointment of Alistair Black as head of sheep sales at Newtown St Boswells auction mart.

Originally from a family farm in West Lothian and having worked in various agricultural roles in the Borders, which included sheep procurement for Dunbia, Alistair will be a familiar face to farmers.

In making this new appointment, which will be primarily a field-based service, Harrison & Hetherington is demonstrating commitment to sheep farmers across the south of Scotland.

Alistair said: “The Borders area is renowned for having some of the best sheep farms in the UK and recognised for producing first-class stock. The industry boasts exceptional health status and it’s important this continues to safeguard our industry from future challenges.

“The team at St Boswells is recognised for their specialist knowledge and this, together with the H&H teams from our other marts, will work to maximise the potential of this industry and focus on selling this sustainable, world-class product through our various marketing options.

“I look forward to getting out and about to find out what our customers require from our portfolio.

“I believe, as a company, we need to continue our strong support for the markets to sell all classes of prime, breeding and store stock, as it offers a valuable platform to showcase our products.”

He added: “I also believe we will see an increasing demand for our farm-to-farm sales and dead-weight services. It’s important we adapt our services to the changing marketplace, and I am excited to be a part of the team to do this.”

With more than 140 years of experience and operating nine auction marts across the Borders and north of England, Harrison & Hetherington is the United Kingdom’s largest livestock trading company. In creating this role, the aim is to ensure that H&H continues to play an important part in the future marketing of the sector by offering a full range of H&H livestock trading services, specifically designed for sheep farmers.

Scott Donaldson, joint managing director at Newtown St Boswells mart, added: “As we have illustrated in recent years, H&H are fully committed to supporting our customers and as a company we are progressive in recruiting leading individuals with detailed knowledge in specific livestock sectors.

“In doing so, we can ensure we offer the best advice and support possible. The appointment of Alistair Black as head of sheep sales is a strong addition to our sheep team, particularly in the Borders, and I am confident he will prove to be a very popular and successful member of the team.

“Alistair knows the area, knows the business and knows the people, and has extensive experience in all aspects of the sheep industry.

“He is highly respected and shares our vision to drive the output of prime sheep and store lambs and breeding sheep through our marketing opportunities.”