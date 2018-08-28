Apple donations wanted

Scottish cider maker Thistly Cross’ apple exchange, is open for business again looking for donations of ripe apples to hand-press into juice, which will then be matured into their famous cider.

In previous years, the ‘Bucket for a Bottle’ scheme has resulted in hundreds of tonnes of apples, and Thistly are hoping to top that with this year’s #apples4cider campaign.

They’re offering to swap apple donations (over 7kg) for Thistly Cross’ newest 330ml cans of ‘straight from the Cidershed’ cider. And beer-lovers may also be able to swap their apples for lager, to celebrate Eyeball Brewing’s new premises at the Thistly Cross site.

Apples (and pears) can be dropped off at Belhaven Smokehouse, Thistly Cross Roundabout, Dunbar, EH42 1ST just off the A1 - from 10am-4pm (please avoid lunchtime if possible), seven days a week.

One of the things that make Thistly Cross Cider so unique is its blend of Scottish heritage apples, using apples grown across the country from a wide range of sources, including local schools, professional apple growers, estate and farm owners and the general public.

Thistly Cross wants to find as many local apples as possible. The exchange is open for a number of weeks - further details on the company’s website: https://www.thistlycrosscider.co.uk/thistlys-2018-apple-appeal-is-now-open/