Royal Mail has apologised for including a stamp with an image of American soldiers landing on Indonesia as part of a 2019 collection to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings on Normandy under the command of Admiral Ramsay, of Bughtrig, Leitholm.

“I am writing to express my deep regret that the preview of our 2019 Special Stamps included a stamp design which was incorrectly associated with the D-Day landings,” said Stephen Agar, managing director.

“I am sincerely sorry for this mistake and the hurt it has caused,. This stamp will not be part of our set to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.