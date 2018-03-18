‘Annie Get Your Gun’ tickets

Annie Oakley, Buffalo Bill and Chief Sitting Bull will all take to the stage in Duns next month.

In a first for Duns & District Amateur Operatic Society, the cast will head for the wild west in the society’s first ever performance of ‘Annie Get Your Gun’.

Marie Forman takes the lead role of Annie, with Peter Wood cast as Frank Butler in this classical musical based on the life of Annie Oakley and her journey of discovery before finally getting her man.

The show is on at the Volunteer Hall Duns, from April 4-7.

Tickets will be on sale at the ticket booth at the Volunteer Hall: Monday to Friday, March 26-30, from 11am-1pm and 5-7pm; on Saturday, March 31, 11am-1pm; Monday and Tuesday, April 2-3, from 11am-1pm and 5-7pm; and on Wednesday, April 4 to Saturday, April 7, from 11am-1pm or on the door on the night of each performance.