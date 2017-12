Santa paid a visit to Arthurshiel Rescue Centre at St Boswells to leave a mountain of donations from Howdens of Coldstream.

The food and toys for all animals had been donated over the last few weeks as part of Howden’s annual charity appeal and Shona Middlemas took delivery of them earlier this week.

Rob Smith of Howdens said: “Our grateful thanks to everyone who donated (individuals and companies) to ensure there are some happy animals on Christmas morning.”