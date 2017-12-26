An insight into TV journalism

Eyemouth High School was visited by a BBC producer, Michael Wray, who gave a free workshop on journalism and media at the end of this term.

The workshop was supported by BBC Children in Need, the Himooth Eye team (who provide regular news articles and photographs for the Berwickshire News) took the first places, then the opportunity was opened to all students.

The 20 students taking part were split into two equal groups so more experienced students could help the students with less experience.

The workshop spanned the whole day, and was mostly focused on television journalism. Students got the chance to report on stories of their choice, and all chose roles that they would like to play for the day, including editors, producers and reporters.

Participants also had a chance to use professional equipment, including cameras similar to ones used in BBC studios.

The aim of the workshop was for each group to create a news programme, which was then critiqued to see how it could be improved and developed.

The workshop allowed students to experience life working in media and let them see if it could be a career they would like to pursue in the future.

The day was very successful and enjoyed by everybody who attended.

The students would like to thank Michael Wray, the BBC and BBC’s Children in Need for providing them with such an amazing experience that allowed them to experience what life is like as a member of the media.