Allanton chooses its new village hall logo

Allanton village and its hall is about to get a new logo and local people will have the final say in which design is chosen.

Last autumn villagers were asked to sketch designs for new signs outside the hall and for its Facebook and Twitter pages. These ideas were passed on to Kevin Shearer of Printspot who refined them and produced two logos.

The village's history of tailors businesses is depicted in this logo.

At the village’s Easter Saturday coffee morning on March 31, in Allanton Village Hall (complete with Mr Ford’s hot-cross buns) residents will be asked to choose their favourite logo.

One design shows Stevenson’s bridge (the designer of lighthouses) over the Whiteadder. The other design identifies the village as a place where lots of tailoring went on – that was the days when this part of Berwickshire was very much based on sheep farming. At one time, Allanton had seven bespoke tailors whose customers came from far and wide using the train to Chirnside station and onward by pony and trap. One tailor had ‘branches’ in Edinburgh and Newcastle.

This Saturday, March 24 at 7.30pm the Campbell Duo will be entertaining in the hall - an evening of guitar and flute duos - plus wine and beer from the Hetton Brewery.