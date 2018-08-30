All singing and dancing Food & Beer Festival

The 2018 Berwick Food & Beer Festival this weekend promises to be the perfect way to round off a fine summer.

The annual celebration of the best in regional produce has a huge amount to sample, sip and see throughout the weekend so here’s snapshot.

Last year's Berwick Food Festival was lucky with the weather.

The Simpsons Malt Beer Marquee hosts the opening night on Friday which includes a family-friendly ceilidh – staged in conjunction with the Maltings Theatre.

The opening night also features local singer-songwriter Iain Petrie and is the first chance to meet the artisan brewers who will be present at this year’s festival. This will be the live music hub for the whole weekend – you can catch Andre Christovam’s Brazilian blues as well as the The Mike Davids’ Band, The Killer Cats, Hardly Original, Borderline and Driftin‘ Back.

Berwick’s historic Barracks will be filled with a wide variety of stall and dance groups Isla Negra and Rag Bag Morris Dancers will be popping up to keep the crowds entertained.

The Slow Food Stall will be by the entrance gates and this is where to book-in for the kids’ kitchen and find out film and demo kitchen timings.

The festival’s demo kitchen has a host of free events. The line-up includes Jimmy the Lambman sharing his years of experience preparing cuts of lamb, the new head chef of The Plough on the Hill, John Lamond, and Jo Easingwood Roberts from Eyemouth’s Left Field Kombucha will be sharing the secrets of the fashionable tea.

There are Greek delicacies at Phi Pie, spice from the Tandoori Naan Hut, Well Hung & Tender burgers, pies from Jarvis Pickle, something sweet from the Waffle Company and Giacopazzis ice-cream and coffee from The Northern Edge coffee hut.

Open Friday, August 31, 5pm to 10.30pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.