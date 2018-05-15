Airshow line-up confirmed

The line-up for Scotland’s National Airshow at the National Museum of Flight, East Fortune has just been confirmed, the RAF Red Arrows display team topping the bill.

The airshow on Saturday, July 28, also features a Battle of Britain Memorial Flight with an Avro Lancaster bomber; an RAF Typhoon; a Second World War bomber and night fighter a Bristol Blenheim; a Swordfish torpedo biplane from the Royal Naval Historic Flight; and a special Second World War P-51 Mustang bomber-escort fighter which was part of the first all African-American Fighter Group, known as The Tuskegee Airmen.

Close formation aerobatics from the Fireflies Display Team will add to the excitement on the day, with other high-flying action including two de Havilland Vampire jet fighters and a Soviet MiG 15 from the Norwegian Air Force Historical Squadron.

Gracing the skies above the historic military airfield will be a North American Rockwell OV-10 Bronco, an aircraft that supported US troops in conflicts from Vietnam to Iraq, and another veteran of the Vietnam War, a Bell UH-1 Huey helicopter; an American Second World War T6 Texan training aircraft; a pair of Jet Provost training aircraft; an Autogyro, a Percival Pembroke; and an RAF GrobTutor.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0300 123 6789, and at the gate on the day. Discounts are available for advance booking. Further details, including ticket prices, can be found at www.nms.ac.uk/airshow.