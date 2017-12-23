Air crash memorial

A service of remembrance to honour air crew died in an air crash over Cheviot in 1944 took place at East Ord war memorial recently.

On the 73rd anniversary of the loss of the B17 44-6504 Flying Fortress of 303rd H Bombardment Group USAAF, the East Ord parade was made up of 73 participants.

An Honour Guard provided by 48 Fighter Wing (Liberty Wing) United States Air Force led the parade which involved Lord Lieutenants of Northumberland and Berwickshire, a vice lieutenant of Berwickshire, deputy Mayor of Berwick, Wing Commander Murphy, Berwick army and air cadets and Royal British Legion Scotland Riders Branch. Music was provided by piper Laura Robertson and the Last Post sounded by Paul Rooney.

The annual remembrance service is organised by Keith and Doreen Cockburn from Coldstream.