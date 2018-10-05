Agnes the witch loses her spell

The popular fairy trail at Paxton House has been replaced by something a lot scarier for October - a Halloween trail.

Agnes the Paxton witch has had her spell stolen by wicked fairies and it is hidden in the woods. Following the Halloween trail through the woods and finding the clues you can help Agnes solve the puzzle of her missing spell.

The Halloween trail, open from Tuesday, October 9 to Sunday, November 4, has been put together by Brilliant Trail a Northern Irish company who also designed the Paxton House Fairy Trail and Woodland Trail as well as trails for the BBC, Woodland Trust, Stena Line and many others.

The Paxton House Fairy Trail opened in July this year and has already received around 1,280 visitors and had some excellent feedback.

Allan Hamillton, owner of Brilliant Trails said: “What we do is recreate the treasure hunts that we all enjoyed as children, by combining professional quality design with unique trail-setting skills.

“Brilliant Trails allow local people and visitors to interact with their surroundings whilst learning new facts, thus making our trails more creative and fun than a conventional guided walk.”

Education research by King’s College London has found that children who spend time learning in natural environments perform better in academic studies. The Paxton trails improve a child’s navigational and problem solving skills and increase social development, independence and confidence through stimulation with nature and sensory experiences, as well as a range of health benefits.

Julia Hindhaugh, education officer for Paxton House said: “The Paxton House Halloween trail is the perfect follow-on from the success of the fairy trail and a great addition to the selection of trails we offer at Paxton House.

“We hope the children will have as much fun helping Paxton Witch Agnes find her stolen spell as they have done helping to find the lost fairy dust naughty fairy Benjamin hid in the grounds.”

All children completing the Halloween Trail and submitting their final answer to the Regency Gift Shop will be entered into a free prize draw.

The trail is open daily from 10am to 4pm from Tuesday, October 9, to Sunday, November 4. Admission is £3 per child (Adults 16 years and over must have a Grounds Pass). You can buy tickets online by visiting www.paxtonhouse.co.uk