Age Concern warn of ‘stealth’ pension credit changes

The UK Government’s ‘sneaking out’ of news about pension changes, which could see some people lose out on nearly £7000, has been roundly cricitised.

SNP MSP Christine Grahame said: “It’s concerning that the Westminster government tried to quietly bury the news that pensioners with younger partners are set to lose out on hundreds of pounds each month.

“People on low incomes and receiving pension credit should not be forced to pay the price for the Tories’ welfare cuts and chaotic Universal Credit.

“Amid the chaos and distraction of Brexit, those who may be affected by this change in the Borders deserve to know about it, and have been let down by Tory attempts to ‘sneak out’ the news at 7.20pm on the night of the Brexit vote – when attentions were directed elsewhere.

“The DWP must reverse this appalling cut which will hit those on the lowest incomes.”

Age Scotland’s chief executive Brian Sloan also criticised the UK Government’s ‘stealth’ announcement that mixed age couples - where one partner is of working age and the other is above State Pension age – will no longer be entitled to claim for Pension Credit.

Mr Sloan said: “This substantial cut to many older couples’ finances was sneakily announced as Brexit and no confidence votes dominated the House of Commons as a way of burying bad news. It will have a devastating impact on the health of Scotland’s poorest pensioners.”