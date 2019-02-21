Advent ball raises an amazing £57,000 for two cancer charities

The Advent Ball at Springwood Hall, Kelso, raised over £57,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Scotland and “the difference” Borders Macmillan Cancer Centre.

Around 560 people attended the event in December with support from over 50 businesses including headline sponsors NFU Mutual Newtown St Boswells, Maxwell Motors Ford and Simpson’s Malt.

The event, organised by Leanne Mongahan whose mother died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, inspired leading rally car driver, Garry Pearson, to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

With his sights set on becoming the 2019 Scottish Rally Champion Garry recently unveiled his car which features Pancreatic Cancer Scotland logos.