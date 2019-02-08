Action plan for BGH drawn up

An eight-point improvement action plan, following an unannounced visit by Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspectors to Borders General Hospital in November last year, has been drawn up by NHS Borders.

Inspectors looked at older peoples’ services and visited the Borders Stroke Unit, ward 4 (general medicine), ward 9 (orthopaedics), ward 12 (department of medicine for the elderly), and the accident and emergency department.

In their report the inspectors said: “This inspection resulted in four areas of good practice and nine areas for improvement.

“We expect NHS Borders to address all the areas for improvement. The NHS board must prioritise those areas where improvement is required to meet a national standard.”

Ian Smith, at Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: “We saw that patients were treated with dignity and respect. Mealtimes were well co-ordinated and managed.”

NHS Borders improvement plan focuses on: accurate assessment within a national standard timescale when older people are admitted to hospital; ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ documentation complied with; correct procedures followed for patients unable to make decisions for themselves; person-centred care plans regularly evaluated and updated; fluid food and nutrition charts completed correctly; falls prevention management; evidence of frequent re-positioning of patients to avoid bed sores; and wound and ulcer assessment charts need to be in place.

Dr Cliff Sharp, NHS Borders medical director, said: “This is a good report that highlights a number of areas of good practice such as our rapid assessment and discharge team which improves patient flow.

Nicky Berry, director of nursing, midwifery & acute services, added: “Over the past year we have worked hard to drive forward our ‘Back to Basics’ improvement programme, and inspectors saw evidence that this has led to improvements.”