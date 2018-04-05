Access to dis-used rail line

Access for walkers, cyclists and horse riders to the dis-used railway line that runs between Reston and Auchencrow has been improved thanks to a collaborative effort.

Local farmers, Reston Community Council, Scottish Borders Council’s path maintenance team and the British Horse Society (Borders) joined forces to improve the access gates to the bridle way, BHS (Borders) providing the gates.

Last week Rob Robertson of Reston Community Council, Viv Potts and Beryl Masson (BHS Borders), Mike Marsh, Matt Mosley and Colin Gristwood from Scottish Borders Council met at the bridleway to celebrate the completion of the project and the installation of the new gates. The project aims to encourage more use of this off-road route by walkers, cyclists and horse riders, and provide a link to further routes beyond.