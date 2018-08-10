A warm welcome for all at the Berwickshire County Show

The 2018 Berwickshire County Show lived up to its reputation as the ‘friendly show’ and for both exhibitors and vistors it was another great day out on Saturday.

Winning the overall show champion toppped off a successful run for Duns farmer Andrew Hodge, of Rulesmains, Duns; his seven years-old Aberdeen Angus heifer Rulesmains Karen taking the top prize and the R J Forrest Cup for overall cattle champion, a week after being judged the beef inter-breed champion at the Border Union Show.

Reserve Champion of Champions

Lady Caroline Douglas-Home judged the overall show champion, and she selected the call duck shown by Rhona Darling, of Ladyflat Duns, as reserve overall champion.

Cattle results

R J Forrest Cup for overall cattle champion - Andrew Hodge, Rulesmains, Duns; George Cormack Challenge Cup for exhibitor gaining most points in cattle classes - Andrew Hodge; Young Handlers - Kirsty Campbell, Upper Huntlywood; Champion Charolais - JHC Campbell & Sons, Alnwick; champion Limousin - Redpath Farms, Kelso; multi-breed cattle champion (native) - Gordon Brooke Estate, Upper Huntlywoord, Gordon; multi-breed cattle champion (continental) - George Hamilton, Ramrig, Duns; multi-breed cattle champion (Highland) - Craig Jeffrey, Berwick; cross-bred cattle - J H Craggs, Sedgefield.

sheep

Champion of Champions Interbreed Beef Champion Champion Angus (30) Cow in milk from Andrew Hodge-3

Overall champion - A&P Glennie, Oxton; Sheep Centenary Trophy - A&P Glennie; blackfaced - Prof WA Penny, Cranshaws; Suffolk - R g Laing & Sons, Oxmuir Farm, Greenlaw; Suffolk non accredited - AW & BT Taylor, Belmont Farm, Kelso; best Suffolk shearling - GS Shaw & Co, Smailholm Mains, Kelso; greyfaced - Prof WA Penny; bluefaced Leicester - Bill Hedley, Earlston; Texel MV ACC - JB Renwick, Kelso, Texel Non Acc - B&M Weir, Bogend, Duns; multi-breed ACC - D J Rankine, Fife; multi-breed Non Acc - A&P Glennie; cross-bred - J R Whitecross, Calarbad Mill, Paxton, Prime Cross lambs - A&P Glennie; Shetland white and coloured - Mr & Mrs A Bain. Young handler - Katie Royan, Putton Mill, Duns.

horses

Ridden & working hunters - Clive Storey, Yetholm; best hunter - Clive Storey; best bred in Berwickshire - Lauren Peircy, Greenlaw; best riding club exhibit - Loren Veitch, Kelso; best in hand young hunting stock - Lauren Peircy; best vetern Horse - Ann Turnbull, Cockburnspath; coloured horses - Kirsty Stark, Kelso; overall pony champion - Martha McCowan, Horncliffe; best working hunter pony - Becky Forster, Hawick; best Berwickshire competitor - Tamara Innes, Paxton; riding ponies - Martha McCowan; best leading rein pony Martha McCowan; mountain and moorland - Jane Lindsay, Foulden; mountain and moorland in hand - Lorna McGowan, Greenlaw; most points gymkhana - Molly Howlett; open jumping - Pippa Bowyer, Gordon; novice showjumping - Becky Forster; intermediate showjumping - Clive Storey; Jim & Pat Jeffrey Salver - Clive Storey.

dogs

Champion sheep at the show was won by Ruairi Halliday of Oxton with his Beltex Gimmer.

Companion dog show - Hope Thomson.

poultry

Champion - Rhona Darling, Ladyflat, Duns; best junior- Harley Evans, Duns.

vehicles

Champion of Champions Interbreed Beef Champion Champion Angus (30) Cow in milk from Andrew Hodge

Classic tractors - Martin Allman; vintage tractors - Robert Cockburn; original tractor - Robert Chisholm.

industrial section

Silver bowl for individal with most points - Janet Walker; best overall exhibit in show - Anne Knox; Homecraft Shield, SWRI with most points - Abbey St Bathans; farm produce - Janet Shearer; jams - Sandra Young; baking - Janet Walker; hand knitting - Anne Poole; Miscellaneous -Anne Know; flowers -Aileen Orr; Mole Cup for most points junior sections - Rosie Hamilton; stick dressing - James Currie; stick dressing best in show - James Currie.