A two-minute beach clean

The Eyemouth branch of Sea the Change has launched a new two-minute beach clean station on Coldingham Beach, funded by the sea changers fund.

2MinuteBeachClean doesn’t ask you to clean the whole beach, it doesn’t make you feel guilty for not being able to make every organised beach clean or for that matter solve the entire crisis. It simply asks you to ‘do what you can’ for two minutes on every trip to the beach.

“Every single piece we pick up matters, that piece won’t go on to strangle a seabird, kill a turtle that eats it, become a toxic mass and work its way up the food chain or coat the ocean floor,” said Alice Fisher. “We really do have that much power and ability to make that much difference in only two minutes!”