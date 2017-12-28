A tale of 40 years of neglect

A chance meeting in Berwick in 1970 between architectural lecturer Gordon Miller and a local historian prompted a 40 year obsession with the Union Chain Bridge.

That obsession has culminated in a new book written by Gordon, ‘Samuel Brown and Union Chain Bridge’ which looks at the work of the bridge’s designer and engineer who was involved in the construction of over 60 bridges and piers.

Miller’s new book is described as ‘the definitive history not only of the Union Bridge but also of its remarkable designer and engineer, Samuel Brown and his experimentation with iron ships’ rigging and his pioneering work in the design and construction of iron chain suspension bridges throughout the British Isles’.

Professor Roland Paxton of Heriot Watt University writes: “There is no technical triumph in bridge engineering more worthy of appreciation than Union Chain Bridge. The authors are to be congratulated on their wide-ranging dedication to detail from prime sources.

“It is undoubtedly the definitive history of the Union Bridge to date.”

Samuel Brown and Union Chain Bridge was written in Paxton, typeset in Berwick by Printspot, printed in Spittal by Martins the Printers, and published in Berwick by The Friends of the Union Chain Bridge. It is available from Grieve’s in Church Street, Berwick (£17.50).