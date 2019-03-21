A prescription for success

Berwickshire community pharmacist George Romanes has been awarded the Scottish Parmacist 2019 Outstanding Contribution to Pharmacy Award.

The Duns-based pharmacist, who has branches at Chirnside, Coldstream, Greenlaw, Eyemouth, Gullane and Haddington, was presented with the award at an awards ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

It was George’s ‘ability to look ahead’, his desire to ‘push the boundaries of practice’ and the fact that he has been ‘an early adopter of innovation – both in terms of service development and technology’ that saw him rewarded with the Outstanding Contribution to Pharmacy Award.

Professor Harry McQuillan, CEO at Community Pharmacy Scotland said: “It’s George’s dedication to his community, to his patients and to his staff that have been behind this award.

“He really is at the forefront of the profession and is still pushing forward, so he was an obvious winner tonight.”

Alison Wilson, director of pharmacy at NHS Borders said: “This award is great recognition for George’s dedication to pharmacy over the past 40 years. He consistently goes above and beyond in serving the people of the Borders with high quality and efficient pharmaceutical services and I am very happy that all his hard work has been recognised.”

George said: “I’m really pleased to be chosen for this award, it’s fantastic. It’s also great to be the tenth recipient of it and it’s great for community pharmacy in general.”