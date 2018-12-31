A parliamentary Bake Off

Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton sponsored the Scottish Parliament’s third annual Bake Off competition just before Christmas, enlisting the help of Philippa Lee, Deputy Lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick & Lauderdale and Cindy Webster, of Cindy Webster Cooks for the judging.

Judging was based on presentation, taste and texture and the overall winner was Lynn Crozier of Alexander Stewart MSP’s office with her reindeer biscuits. Other entrants included a spiced orange bauble cake, a chocolate Christmas pudding and Venetian Christmas cookies.

After the judging contestants were invited to display their cakes for others to purchase slices, with the money raised going to the Scottish Cyrenians.

Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire MSP, Ms Hamilton said: “This is what Christmas is about, bringing people together, having fun and raising money for a good cause.”