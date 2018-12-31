A new year, and a new you

If your new year’s resolution for 2019 is a ‘New Year, New You’ then The Retreat Health and Beauty salon at Berwick, which has adopted a new aesthetic approach to self-improvement, could help make it come true.

Most locals are aware of The Retreat Health and Beauty on Berwick’s Castlegate and the professional service the team offer across a range of beauty treatments.

New, however, is the growing scale and range of non-invasive cosmetic and health-beneficial procedures, now available at the well-established salon.

LipoFirm Pro is just one new technology being introduced to The Retreat, receiving the seal of approval following rigorous testing to meet the ethos within the salon, where non-invasive treatments are key.

In-depth research and professional training in its use for dedicated staff members now ensures the LipoFirm Pro equipment is in capable hands and the team are able to answer any queries associated with such revolutionary treatments and offer reliable advice and a comprehensive service, to clients.

The gradual introduction of advanced aesthetic solutions to the salon is a conscious decision by business owner, Shona Robertson, who possesses not only a genuine passion for both beauty treatments and non-invasive advanced procedures, but an authoritative knowledge based on professional training and years of experience.

“In the last three years, I have seen a massive increase in demand for results-driven, non-invasive face and body treatments,” said Shona

“With this in mind, a lot of time has been spent researching various medical platforms to ensure each treatment I introduce is safe and effective with proven clinical results and white papers.”

“We aim to offer a variety of cutting edge technologies to treat all skin concerns on the body and face.”

Since introducing the first advanced facial to The Retreat in January 2017, our clients have been delighted with the dynamic results we have been able to provide.”

Shona and her team are now fully qualified in the provision of a non-invasive Pyramid Facelift – a multi-dimensional treatment providing effective facial rejuvenation and a range of further advanced skin care regimes.

So as the trend for non-invasive cosmetic procedures grows and grows, a ‘New Year, New You’ is achievable after all.